Left Menu

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.Lives will be saved, he said at the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 18:32 IST
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

"Lives will be saved," he said at the White House. Citing the families of shooting victims, the president said, "Their message to us was to do something. Well today, we did." The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its USD 13 billion costs will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere in mass shootings.

The measure comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday striking down a New York law that restricted peoples' ability to carry concealed weapons.

While the bill does not include tougher restrictions that Democrats have long championed, such as a ban on assault-type weapons and background checks for all gun transactions, it is the most impactful firearms violence measure from Congress since enacting a now-expired assault weapons ban in 1993. "While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that will save lives," Biden said.

Enough congressional Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the steps after recent rampages in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but senators emerged with a compromise.

Biden held the signing ceremony just before departing for a summit of the Group of Seven leading economic powers — the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan — in Germany. He will travel later to Spain for a NATO meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022