Left Menu

Whatever going on in Maharashtra not good, horse-trading happening there: Gehlot

The BJP is indulging in horse-trading in Maharashtra as it did in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan, Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday alleged.He said the ongoing political development in Maharashtra is a bad sign for democracy. He alleged the BJP did horse-trading first in Madhya Pradesh, then in Rajasthan and now in Maharashtra.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:05 IST
Whatever going on in Maharashtra not good, horse-trading happening there: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is indulging in horse-trading in Maharashtra as it did in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan, Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday alleged.

He said the ongoing political development in Maharashtra is a bad sign for democracy. His statement came as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra battles to survive a rebellion by Shiv Sena MLAs led by state minister Eknath Shinde.

''What happens in Maharashtra, only time will tell. But this is not a good tradition. In my view, horse-trading is happening there too,'' he he told reporters in Sikar. He alleged the BJP did horse-trading first in Madhya Pradesh, then in Rajasthan and now in Maharashtra. ''It is a bad sign for the country, for democracy. People should understand these things.'' Targeting the Centre, Gehlot alleged the Union government was misusing the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and CBI ''which is a matter of great concern''.

Everyone is nervous and not speaking out, he said. ''And the politics that is being done about Hindu-Muslim is also dangerous because if there is violence, there will be no development,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022