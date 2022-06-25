Maha crisis: Thane-Palghar NCP leader refutes allegations of his party choking funds of some Sena MLAs

Thane and Palghar NCP chief and coordinator Anand Paranjpe on Saturday hit back at Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, for alleging that the NCP had discriminated in allotting development work funds.

Shinde had made the claim while addressing a rally of supporters of his father here earlier in the day.

Paranjpe, who was a Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan several years ago before crossing over to the NCP, said Shinde's allegations against the NCP and its supremo Sharad Pawar were baseless.

He also said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray knew how to run his party efficiently and statements against him by disgruntled MLAs were false.

Paranjpe said Eknath Shinde, as Thane guardian minister, had created hurdles in fund allotment to areas under NCP MLAs here.

