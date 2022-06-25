Left Menu

White House horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting LGBT community

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:02 IST
White House horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting LGBT community
A gunman killed two people and injured 21 during an attack in Oslo that came as the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House said on Saturday that it is horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting the LGBT community and that it stands in solidarity with its ally Norway.

A gunman killed two people and injured 21 during an attack in Oslo that came as the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022