White House horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting LGBT community
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:02 IST
The White House said on Saturday that it is horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting the LGBT community and that it stands in solidarity with its ally Norway.
A gunman killed two people and injured 21 during an attack in Oslo that came as the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade.
