SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann wins Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

SAD (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after defeating his nearest rival, AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a margin of 5,822 votes.

Mann polled 2,53,154 votes, while Gurmail Singh secured 2,47,332 votes, as per the data available.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state earlier conceded defeat in the seat and congratulated Mann.

Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, ''We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory.'' PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT

