SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann wins Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 15:12 IST
SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann wins Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll
SAD (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after defeating his nearest rival, AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a margin of 5,822 votes.

Mann polled 2,53,154 votes, while Gurmail Singh secured 2,47,332 votes, as per the data available.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state earlier conceded defeat in the seat and congratulated Mann.

Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, ''We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory.'' PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

