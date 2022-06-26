Rebel MLAs' wives calling Rashmi Thackeray to get their husbands to return, says former mayor

Left Menu

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said the wives of several rebel MLAs were calling Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to get their husbands to return to the state.Rebel MLAs led by Thane strongman Eknath Shinde have been camping in Guwahati in Assam after raising the banner of revolt against the chief minister on June 21.Pednekar was reacting to reports that Rashmi Thackeray was phoning the wives of rebel MLAs to get them to return.Rashmi Thackeray has cordial and family relations with the partys leaders and workers.

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said the wives of several rebel MLAs were calling Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to get their husbands to return to the state.

Rebel MLAs led by Thane strongman Eknath Shinde have been camping in Guwahati in Assam after raising the banner of revolt against the chief minister on June 21.

Pednekar was reacting to reports that Rashmi Thackeray was phoning the wives of rebel MLAs to get them to return.

''Rashmi Thackeray has cordial and family relations with the party's leaders and workers. I am not sure if she is calling the wives to ask their husbands to return, but I know for a fact that wives of many rebel MLAs have spoken to Rashmi vaini (sister) asking that their husbands be brought back. Her relations with everyone is beyond politics,'' she claimed.

