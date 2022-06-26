Hindu orgs take out rally alleging insults to deities on TV debates, public forums in Ajmer

Alleging insults to Hindu deities on TV debates and public platforms, various organisations took out a protest rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer city on Sunday.

They also came out in support of now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad created a furore across the country and overseas.

The 'Vishal Hindu Shanti March' under the banner 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' commenced from Martin Bridge and concluded at the Collectorate Circle in which people from various Hindu organisations, including the BJP and the RSS, participated.

A police officer said nearly 20,000 people were present during the march, which was held peacefully.

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said there have been incidents of insults to Hindu deities on TV debates and various public platforms and these should be stopped.

''Everyone should respect each other's religion,'' he said.

Neeraj Jain, Deputy Mayor of Ajmer, said seers handed over a representation to the Ajmer collector and the members also demanded action against those who threatened Sharma.

