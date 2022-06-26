Left takes out rally in Kolkata demanding release of Teesta Setalvad

Left Front on Sunday took out a rally in Kolkata demanding the release of activist Teesta Setalvad.

In the backdrop of the Supreme Court dismissing a petition challenging the SIT clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case, the Left Front alleged that a ''farce'' is going on in the name of justice.

The Left Front, led by senior leaders Biman Bose and Mohammad Salim, took out the rally from Park Circus to Entally.

''In the name of justice, a farce is going on in the country. But this will not wipe off the blood stains of the Gujarat riots from Modi and Shah's hands. They are even bulldozing the judiciary. But by doing this, they won't be able to suppress the truth for long,'' Salim said. ''Teesta and others have been arrested unlawfully and there is a conspiracy behind her arrest. They must be immediately released,'' Salim said at the end of the rally.

On Saturday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained Setalvad from her house in Juhu area of Mumbai and arrested former DGP R B Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with an FIR lodged by Crime Branch Inspector D B Barad in Ahmedabad against them alleging ''criminal conspiracy, forgery and placing false evidence in court to frame innocent people'' in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Incidentally, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch registered an FIR against the trio, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to Narendra Modi and others in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

The ATS on Sunday handed her over to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch in connection with a fresh case of forgery, criminal conspiracy and insulting criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against her.

