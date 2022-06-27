Maharashtra: MVA leaders meet Uddhav Thackeray

Senior leaders of Congress and NCP met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Assembly Deputy Speaker till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

“We are alliance partners. We will sit together and discuss things,” state Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters outside Matoshri bungalow, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in suburban Bandra, after meeting him late evening.

Congress minister and former CM Ashok Chavan also met Thackeray.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra is battling a political crisis that unfolded last week after Sena minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat in Gujarat and from there to Guwahati in Assam with several Sena MLAs.

Both the states are ruled by the BJP.

NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil and Jayant Patil also met Thackeray on Monday.

