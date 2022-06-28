LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Bolsonaro picks a running mate

The latest in Latin American politics today: In Brazil, Bolsonaro taps Braga Netto as running mate

SAO PAULO - President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview he will announce former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto as his running mate for the October election. Braga Netto, a retired army general, previously served as Bolsonaro's chief of staff. Current Vice President Hamilton Mourao, also a former general, is expected to run for a Senate seat representing the state of Rio Grande do Sul after a string of high-profile disagreements with Bolsonaro.

Guatemala's Giammattei visits U.S. amid strained ties GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei arrived in the United States for a two-day working tour after opting out of the Summit of the Americas earlier this month.

His agenda includes meeting with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas plus attending an Organization of American States (OAS) session. Giammattei faced criticism from the United States in May after he reappointed his attorney general, who has been accused of "significant" corruption, for a second term.

Ecuador indigenous leaders agree to meet with government QUITO - Ecuadorean indigenous organizations said they would meet with the government to discuss demands for lower fuel and food prices which have sparked two weeks of protests, hitting the country's weakened economy and threatening its oil production.

The demonstrations by largely indigenous protesters, whose demands include lower fuel and food prices, began on June 13 and have led to sharply lower oil production in the country. Ecuador's energy minister warned on Sunday that oil production could be suspended by Tuesday due to the disruptions caused by the protests.

Support for Chile's Boric, new constitution hits record low Public opinion of leftist Chilean President Gabriel Boric and a planned new constitution dipped to record lows, a poll by private firm Cadem showed, with the majority of those surveyed saying the economy is stagnating or worsening.

According to the poll, Boric's approval rating fell to 34% from 40%, a new low since he took office in March, while support for a new constitution plunged to just 33%. Brazil's Bolsonaro and Russia's Putin discuss partnership

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro discussed global food security and confirmed their intention to strengthen ties, the Kremlin said. Putin assured Bolsonaro in a phone call that Russia would fulfill all its obligations to supply fertilisers to Brazil, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Mexico eyes incentives to save water amid drought MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he would be willing to give fiscal benefits to companies that lower their water consumption in the northern state of Nuevo Leon to help tackle a regional drought. (Compiled by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alistair Bell and Matthew Lewis)

