VP Naidu pays tribute to Narasimha Rao

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, saying he ushered in major economic reforms.

Rao was born on this day in 1921 in Karimnagar, now Telangana and it is his 101st birth anniversary.

''A visionary statesman and a towering intellectual, he ushered in major economic reforms. Shri Rao was a multifaceted personality—a polyglot, scholar and writer of repute. He will always be remembered for his contribution to nation-building,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. Rao was the prime minister between June 21, 1991, and May 16, 1996.

