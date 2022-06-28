Left Menu

Ukraine tells NATO it needs powerful missile defence system

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:38 IST
Ukraine tells NATO it needs powerful missile defence system
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he had told NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg by telephone that his country needs missile defense systems to prevent Russian attacks.

In comments on Twitter before a NATO summit, Zelenskiy said: "Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. Coordinated positions on the eve of the #NATOSummit in Madrid. Stressed the importance of a powerful missile defense system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022