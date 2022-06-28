Left Menu

Amid Maha power tussle, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi

Amid Maha power tussle, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra following a rebellion by MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday left for Delhi along with a legal counsel, a party functionary said.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis as many of its MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, have rebelled and are currently camping in Guwahati.

''Fadnavis has left for New Delhi with a legal counsel. He will be meeting some senior BJP leaders there,'' the party functionary said.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said he had attended a meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis in Mumbai, where a number of senior party leaders were also present. Mungantiwar had also said his party was maintaining a ''wait and watch'' stand on the present political situation in the state.

