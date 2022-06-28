Amid Maha power tussle, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra following a rebellion by MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday left for Delhi along with a legal counsel, a party functionary said.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis as many of its MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, have rebelled and are currently camping in Guwahati.

''Fadnavis has left for New Delhi with a legal counsel. He will be meeting some senior BJP leaders there,'' the party functionary said.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said he had attended a meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis in Mumbai, where a number of senior party leaders were also present. Mungantiwar had also said his party was maintaining a ''wait and watch'' stand on the present political situation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)