Yellen to visit Japan, Indonesia, S.Korea, U.S. Treasury says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:24 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make her first visit to the Indo-Pacific region next month when she attends a gathering of G20 finance ministers in Indonesia and other meetings in Japan and South Korea, the Treasury Department said.
Yellen will travel to Tokyo on July 12 and 13, Bali on July 15 and 16, and Seoul on July 19 and 20, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.
