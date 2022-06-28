Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says other G7 leaders have hardly raised Brexit issues

28-06-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that other leaders at a G7 summit had hardly raised the issue of a proposed Northern Ireland trade law allowing Britain to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade.

Asked whether his government's plans to act unilaterally to change its Brexit deal had made other leaders take Britain less seriously, Johnson said: "The most interesting thing about last few days is how little - contrary to some of the suggestions there have been in the in the UK media or UK politics - how little that issue has been raised, if at all."

