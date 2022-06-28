UK PM Johnson says other G7 leaders have hardly raised Brexit issues
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that other leaders at a G7 summit had hardly raised the issue of a proposed Northern Ireland trade law allowing Britain to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade.
Asked whether his government's plans to act unilaterally to change its Brexit deal had made other leaders take Britain less seriously, Johnson said: "The most interesting thing about last few days is how little - contrary to some of the suggestions there have been in the in the UK media or UK politics - how little that issue has been raised, if at all."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Brexit
- Northern Ireland
- Johnson
- Britain
- post-Brexit
- British
ALSO READ
Ireland says UK set to create new set of Brexit uncertainties
"Bureaucratic simplification", UK's Johnson defends N.Ireland law
Britain to defy EU by scrapping Northern Ireland trade rules
PM Johnson: UK's main international obligation is to N. Ireland's peace deal
Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with N.Ireland