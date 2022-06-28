Mexican president says will meet with Biden on July 12
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:03 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington on July 12.
Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said migration would be at the center of their discussions. He announced the date of the meeting after expressing his condolences over the deaths of dozens of migrants found in a truck in Texas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- U.S.
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Washington
- Lopez Obrador
- Joe Biden
- Mexican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slump amid risks from U.S. CPI, China COVID struggle
FOREX-Dollar climbs to 135 yen as U.S. yields march higher
FOREX-Dollar hits 135 yen as U.S. yields climb ever higher
China stocks fall on COVID concerns, U.S. inflation
FOREX-Yen falls to lowest level since 1998 as U.S. yields march higher