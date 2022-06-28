Mexican president says will meet with Biden on July 12

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington on July 12.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said migration would be at the center of their discussions. He announced the date of the meeting after expressing his condolences over the deaths of dozens of migrants found in a truck in Texas.

