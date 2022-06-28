Mohammed Zubair gets a shout-out from Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday came out in support of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who has been arrested in connection with a four-year-old tweet.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister posted an Urdu couplet on his Twitter handle with the hashtag #StandwithZubair to express his solidarity with the co-founder of the fact-checking website.

Roughly translated, the couplet says: “Beware, no tyrant or oppressor has survived for ever. Every man shall be held accountable for his actions on Judgement Day”.

Yadav is the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly. The arrest of Zubair is being condemned by all opposition parties, who are blaming it on “vendetta politics” of the BJP, which is in power at the Centre.

