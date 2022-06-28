Left Menu

Maha: 7,231 constables to be recruited; physical test to precede written exam

The Maharashtra home department on Tuesday announced that 7,231 persons would be recruited in the state police as constables, with a physical test being held first.The recruitment was to be done in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.The state government has now decided to hold a physical fitness test first, for which necessary amendments have been made to the recruitment rules. It will include long and short distance running and other activities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:13 IST
Maha: 7,231 constables to be recruited; physical test to precede written exam
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra home department on Tuesday announced that 7,231 persons would be recruited in the state police as constables, with a physical test being held first.

The recruitment was to be done in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

''The state government has now decided to hold a physical fitness test first, for which necessary amendments have been made to the recruitment rules. The physical fitness test will be of 50 marks. It will include long and short distance running and other activities. A similar test will be held for recruitment in state reserved forces as well,'' he said.

Only those who clear the physical test will be allowed to appear for the written exam, which will be held with optical mark recognition mark system, and recruitment will be on the basis of combined scores, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022