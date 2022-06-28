Maha: 7,231 constables to be recruited; physical test to precede written exam

The Maharashtra home department on Tuesday announced that 7,231 persons would be recruited in the state police as constables, with a physical test being held first.

The recruitment was to be done in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

''The state government has now decided to hold a physical fitness test first, for which necessary amendments have been made to the recruitment rules. The physical fitness test will be of 50 marks. It will include long and short distance running and other activities. A similar test will be held for recruitment in state reserved forces as well,'' he said.

Only those who clear the physical test will be allowed to appear for the written exam, which will be held with optical mark recognition mark system, and recruitment will be on the basis of combined scores, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)