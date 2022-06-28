Guj BJP team in Delhi to expose AAP's governance model, visits school, mohalla clinic, localities

A Gujarat BJP team is in Delhi to ''expose'' the ''Delhi Model'' of the Aam Aadmi Party and its government, said a party leader here on Tuesday.

The visit comes amid the AAP emerging as one of the main challengers to the 27-year BJP rule in Gujarat, where elections are due at the end of the year.

On the first day, the team, led by Amit Thaker, visited a mohalla clinic, a school and some localities there to find out the truth, said Gujarat BJP's media convener, Yagnesh Dave, who is also part of the delegation. They also shared videos of mohalla clinics and Delhi schools in pathetic conditions.

''Our delegation is in Delhi to expose the reality behind the Delhi Model, which is being publicised by AAP to misguide the people of Gujarat nowadays,'' said Dave after reaching Delhi during the day.

Notably, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been targeting the education and health infrastructure in Gujarat by giving examples of government-schools and 'mohalla clinics' in Delhi.

In a video shared by Dave, Thaker can be seen visiting a mohalla clinic where a dog was sleeping beneath the bench, while in another video, the team can be seen pointing to a pile of garbage and an open gutter near a locality.

The BJP also shared some photos claiming its delegation found broken fans in government-run schools, while one school was found to have a tin roof instead of a concrete one.

''We are here to cross-check the claims they (AAP) make. We have also brought media persons and political analysts with us. We will visit some places today and tomorrow and present the findings before the media on Wednesday during a press conference,'' said former minister Ramanlal Vora, who is also part of the delegation.

Upon learning about BJP's fact finding mission, Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, through a tweet, said the Delhi government has formed a team of five MLAs to escort the BJP delegation and take them to inspect schools and mohalla clinics.

In another tweet, Sisodia, who is also the education minister, announced that these five AAP MLAs will visit Gujarat next week to inspect government-run schools and hospitals in the western state.

In April, Sisodia had criticised the BJP government in Gujarat after visiting two government-run schools in state education minister Jitu Vaghani's hometown Bhavnagar, claiming these were in bad shape with walls covered in cobwebs and the toilets stinking.

Sisodia, at the time, had said the BJP had done nothing to improve the standard of education and schools in its 27-year rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)