Tej Pratap, estranged wife undergo divorce counselling

RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and his estranged wife Aishwarya Roy on Tuesday appeared before the Patna High Court for divorce counselling.

Yadav had applied for divorce less than six months after tying the knot with Roy, who also hails from a prominent political family of Bihar.

The mercurial RJD leader was accompanied by mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, to the court.

Roy was accompanied by her father Chandrika, a multiple term former RJD MLA who has joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) by way of ''political'' protest against unfair treatment meted out to his daughter.

''Counselling is a mandatory step for every couple seeking a divorce. Details of what transpired inside the court, however, cannot be divulged since confidentiality has to be maintained'', said Yadav's counsel Shivnandan Bharti.

Asked how much time the young couple spent inside the court of Justices Ashutosh Kumar and Jitendra Kumar, he replied ''about 45 minutes''.

Yadav, a high school dropout, had married the suave Roy, a management graduate, in May, 2018 at a glittering ceremony attended by all the high and mighty of Bihar.

Post the divorce petition, Roy, whose late grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai had been the state's chief minister in the 1970s, stayed back at Rabri Devi's place in a bid to save her marriage.

Her exit from the house came on a chilly and drizzling December night a year later, when she accused her mother-in-law of physical and emotional abuse.

