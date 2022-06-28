Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar: AIMIM MP Jaleel says MVA move just to save chair

Aurangabad AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday said the beleaguered Maharashtra government's plan to go ahead with the renaming of the city as Sambhajinagar was an attempt to save its chair in the face of a rebellion in main constituent Shiv Sena.

State transport minister and senior Sena leader Anil Parab, earlier in the day, told reporters in Mumbai post a cabinet meeting he had demanded that Aurangabad city in the state's Marathwada region renamed as Sambhajinagar.

''A proposal will be brought in tomorrow's Cabinet meeting,” Parab, a close aide of Thackeray, said.

''All political parties have used the names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji for personal and political gains. This (renaming move) is being done to save its chair. It has come at a time when there is fear the MVA government will go,'' Jaleel told a Marathi news channel.

