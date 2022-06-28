Biden to host Mexico's Obrador at White House on July 12

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House on July 12, the White House said on Tuesday. "The leaders will discuss their efforts to address global challenges, such as food security, and discuss joint competitiveness initiatives, such as work being undertaken in the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue," it said in a statement.

The two leaders will also discuss cooperation on migration, security, climate and energy, it added.

