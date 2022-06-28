Biden to host Mexico's Obrador at White House on July 12
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will host Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House on July 12, the White House said on Tuesday. "The leaders will discuss their efforts to address global challenges, such as food security, and discuss joint competitiveness initiatives, such as work being undertaken in the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue," it said in a statement.
The two leaders will also discuss cooperation on migration, security, climate and energy, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Mexican
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Andres Manuel Lopez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits; EU agency sees risk of COVID deaths rising as Omicron subvariants spread and more
U.S. House passes ocean shipping bill to allay export backlogs
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more
Amazon set to begin Prime Air drone deliveries in the U.S.
FACTBOX-Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 U.S. midterm primaries