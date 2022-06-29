Left Menu

US Senate sergeant-at-arms during Capitol riot dies at 71

The people would not discuss details of his condition publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.Stenger had served in the role as the sergeant-at-arms of the Senate since 2018 and had previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service for more than three decades.Sen. Mitch McConnell, who was majority leader at the time, requested Stengers resignation the day after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 06:10 IST
US Senate sergeant-at-arms during Capitol riot dies at 71
  • Country:
  • United States

Michael Stenger, who served as the US Senate's sergeant-at-arms and resigned after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has died. He was 71.

Stenger died Monday of natural causes, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said he had been diagnosed with cancer and had been ill. The people would not discuss details of his condition publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Stenger had served in the role as the sergeant-at-arms of the Senate since 2018 and had previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service for more than three decades.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, who was majority leader at the time, requested Stenger's resignation the day after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The Senate's top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer, had vowed that he would fire Stenger when he became Senate majority leader later in the month.

News of Stenger's passing on Tuesday fuelled baseless conspiracy theories online, with some social media users calling his death ''suspicious'' and attempting to link it to the surprise Jan. 6 hearing announced just 24 hours earlier by the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. Stenger died of natural causes, and there is no evidence he was set to testify. Cassidy Hutchinson, a Trump White House aide, testified before the committee. Other posts misidentified Stenger's cause of death, falsely claiming he was shot and killed in a street in a targeted attack. Those claims appeared to conflate details from a 2013 report about the unrelated death of a 20-year-old in California with the same name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022