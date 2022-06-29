Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:16 IST
TRS leader K T Rama Rao condemns murder of tailor in Rajasthan
Working President of the ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Wednesday expressed shock over the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur and favoured ''most stringent punishment'' to the culprits.

The TRS leader said he was horrified and shocked at the ghastly murder.

''This barbaric violence has no place in civil society & and the most stringent punishment should be given to the perpetrators through fast track court,'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

In Udaipur, two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, with the brutal killing drawing widespread condemnation.

