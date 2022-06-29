Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra strengthens our faith in goodness of mankind: J&K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the annual Amarnath Yatra strengthens the faith in the goodness of mankind and its successful conduct is the duty or every citizen of the Union Territory.

He said this at a meeting with leaders of political parties here.

''The Amarnath Yatra is a reflection of our composite culture and people belonging to all the faiths are contributing to make it successful. The pilgrimage strengthens our faith in the goodness of mankind and its successful conduct is the responsibility of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Sinha said.

All the leaders at the meeting observed that the pilgrimage is like a big festival and a celebration of ''Kashmiriyat'', and said every citizen of the Union Territory will ensure warm hospitality and comfort of the pilgrims, according to an official spokesperson.

The leaders appealed to people for their continuous support and assistance in the conduct of the yatra, which is the pride of Jammu and Kashmir and a reflection of unity in diversity, the spokesperson said.

They also observed that the annual pilgrimage is crucial to Jammu and Kashmir's economy and a livelihood source for a large number of locals.

Sinha apprised the meeting of the arrangements put in place for the yatra, besides the special places identified at all yatra camps for selling local products, including the famous art and handicraft of Jammu and Kashmir.

All the leaders of the prominent political parties of the Union Territory put forth their views and suggestions for a smooth and successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

The LG said a similar meeting would be held after 10 days of the pilgrimage.

The leaders who participated in the meeting included National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Muzzafar Shah, Altaf Bukhari, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president G A Mir, BJP chief for Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen and G M Shaheen.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

