Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:08 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was open to a dialogue on strategic stability and nuclear non-proliferation.

Speaking to a legal forum in his home city of St Petersburg, Putin also accused Ukraine of "crimes against humanity."

