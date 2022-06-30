Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was open to a dialogue on strategic stability and nuclear non-proliferation.
Speaking to a legal forum in his home city of St Petersburg, Putin also accused Ukraine of "crimes against humanity."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- St Petersburg
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In call with Putin, Xi says all sides should work to resolve Ukraine crisis
Presidents Xi and Putin speak by phone, Chinese state media says
Kremlin says Putin, Xi agreed to boost ties in energy, finance
Over phone call, Xi discusses Ukraine conflict with Putin
Putin says government must support domestic car industry