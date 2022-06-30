Left Menu

Mumbai building collapse: Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of four victims from UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four people from the state who recently died in a building collapse in Mumbai. Those injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.

At least 19 people were killed and 15 injured when a four-story building collapsed in the Kurla area of the financial capital on Monday night.

Adityanath in a tweet said, ''I condole the death of people in the building collapse. For the victims of the state, the UP government will give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to family members of those who died and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.'' He said the state government is in touch with the Maharashtra government for treatment of the injured and arrangements will be made for those who want to bring their deceased family members back to the UP to perform their last rites.

As per the FIR registered on Tuesday, flat owners rented out their flats even though the building had been declared as dilapidated by the civic body BMC.

Senior BMC officials had said the residents of the building, constructed in 1973, had undertaken to carry out repairs but apparently, no repairs were carried out.

