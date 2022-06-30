Left Menu

British defence spending to reach 2.5% of GDP by end of decade - Johnson

Britain's defence spending will reach 2.5% of its gross domestic product by the end of this decade, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. "Countries ... is that we will reach 2.5% of GDP on defence (spending) by the end of the decade."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
Britain's defence spending will reach 2.5% of its gross domestic product by the end of this decade, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"Countries ... are recognising that they need to spend more. In our case, that means meeting and being prepared to exceed the target we set for ourselves a decade ago," Johnson told a news conference at the NATO summit in Madrid. "The logical conclusion of the investments on which we propose to embark ... is that we will reach 2.5% of GDP on defence (spending) by the end of the decade."

