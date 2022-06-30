Germany sees swift OK for Nordic countries

On the final day of the NATO summit here on Thursday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany will launch the process of ratifying the planned NATO membership of Sweden and Finland this week and will conclude it “very quickly”.

The two Nordic nations were formally invited on Wednesday to join the alliance.

Scholz said on Thursday that “we stand ready to assure both countries of support already now as long as the accession process isn't formally concluded”.

Asked whether that's a political statement or if there are military plans for such support, Scholz replied that it's simply part of the solidarity the countries owe each other.

Scholz added that Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared “more or less unfazed” by NATO's decision to admit the two countries, “so I think this is something where, despite the tricky situation, we can assume that it won't contribute to intensifying the tensions between NATO and Russia”.

He conceded that that outlook comes with “uncertainty”.

