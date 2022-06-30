Biden: U.S. to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:42 IST
- Country:
- Spain
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington will announce $800 million of additional weapons aid to Ukraine in the coming days.
"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
Biden to visit ''pariah'' Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.
U.S. rebuffs China by calling Taiwan Strait an international waterway
Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms joining Biden White House