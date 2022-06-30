Left Menu

Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua's brother injured in road accident

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Azamgarh MP and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua's brother was injured in a car accident on Thursday, police said.

The car in which Vijay Lal Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader, was travelling hit a divider and overturned at Subaha in the Haidergarh area here, they said, adding that the vehicle was going towards Azamgarh from Lucknow.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Azamgarh MP said his brother was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

Vijay Lal Yadav's condition is stated to be stable.

He had campaigned for Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll.

