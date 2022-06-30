Left Menu

Nordic promises must be kept for Turkey to ratify NATO deal, Erdogan says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:52 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Finland and Sweden must first keep the promises made to Turkey in a deal to lift its veto on their NATO membership bids, otherwise ratification will not be sent to the Turkish parliament.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, Erdogan said the two Nordic countries must complete legislative changes regarding terrorists as soon as possible.

