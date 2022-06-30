Nordic promises must be kept for Turkey to ratify NATO deal, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Finland and Sweden must first keep the promises made to Turkey in a deal to lift its veto on their NATO membership bids, otherwise ratification will not be sent to the Turkish parliament.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, Erdogan said the two Nordic countries must complete legislative changes regarding terrorists as soon as possible.

