Telangana Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Modi’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to attend the BJP’s national executive meet on July 2 and also for the public meeting on July 3, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made for the Prime Minister’s visit. The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the police and other senior officials. The Prime Minister would be here for three days, an official release said. He would reach Hyderabad on June 2 and leave in the morning of July 4. Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled States and national-level leaders would be in the city for the national executive committee meeting.

Kumar directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements.

He said smooth flow of traffic movement should be made so as to ensure that common public is not put to any inconvenience.

He asked the officials to work in close coordination and with utmost precaution. Barricading, lighting and all other measures at Parade Ground, the venue of the public meeting should be adhered to as per the rule book, Kumar said.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, senior police and other officials of different departments attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra told reporters that elaborate and foolproof security arrangements are put in place. Four-layered security cover has been put in place at the venue of the meeting while three- tier security would be in place on the entire route, police said. In a related development, prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC (prohibiting any assembly of more than (five) people) in the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate were clamped which will be in force from July 1 to July 4.

With a view to maintaining public order, peace and tranquility, prohibitory orders were clamped, a notification said. The Cyberabad Police chief on Wednesday ordered that no flying of remote-controlled drones or para-gliders or remote-controlled micro-light aircraft be allowed over the area bound by a circle of five-km radius from the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), where the BJP executive meeting is being held.

This order shall remain in force from 6 AM on June 30 to 6 PM on July 4, police said.

