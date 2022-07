Hong Kong's new leader says rule of law is a fundamental value for city

Hong Kong's new leader, John Lee, said on Friday that the rule of law is a fundamental value for the global financial centre and that a national security law imposed on the city in 2020 has brought stability after anti-government protests in 2019.

Lee was speaking after he was sworn in by Chinese President Xi Jinping who was visiting the city for celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Beijing.

