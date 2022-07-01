Left Menu

Prez greets countrymen on Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all.The nine-day yatra pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath will begin later on Friday in Odishas Puri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 09:32 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

The nine-day yatra (pulling of chariots) of Lord Jagannath will begin later on Friday in Odisha's Puri. Similar yatras will be taken out in other parts of the country.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, there should be happiness, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

