Left Menu

AAP does what it says: Kejriwal after Punjab govt's free power scheme comes into effect

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Friday congratulated the people of Punjab on the rollout of a free electricity scheme of the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, saying the party walks the talk.Giving 300 units of free electricity to each household every month was one of the key poll promises of the AAP, and it announced a scheme to that effect after coming to power earlier this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:45 IST
AAP does what it says: Kejriwal after Punjab govt's free power scheme comes into effect
Deli Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Friday congratulated the people of Punjab on the rollout of a free electricity scheme of the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, saying the party walks the talk.

Giving 300 units of free electricity to each household every month was one of the key poll promises of the AAP, and it announced a scheme to that effect after coming to power earlier this year. The scheme takes effect from Friday. ''Congratulations to the people of Punjab! From today people of Punjab will get 300 units of electricity free of cost. Lakhs of families will now have zero electricity bills every month,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi with the rollout of the scheme.

''We have fulfilled our promise. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does what it says. People of Punjab will also get freedom from expensive electricity,'' Kejriwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022