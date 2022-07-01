Left Menu

BJP turned Cong's 'Genuine Simple Tax' into 'Gabbar Singh Tax': Rahul Gandhi

The BJP has turned the Congress Genuine Simple Tax into a Gabbar Singh Tax, making the GST a nightmare for doing business in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Friday. He said his party would bring a single and low-rate regime GST 2.0 and will share the collections fairly with states.

BJP turned Cong's 'Genuine Simple Tax' into 'Gabbar Singh Tax': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP has turned the Congress' 'Genuine Simple Tax' into a 'Gabbar Singh Tax', making the GST a nightmare for doing business in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Friday. He said his party would bring a single and low-rate regime GST 2.0 and will share the collections fairly with states. His remarks came as the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime completes five years of implementation on July 1. ''Congress' Genuine Simple Tax was turned into Gabbar Singh Tax by the BJP. Six rates, 1000 plus changes in 1,826 days! Ease? It's a nightmare to do business, especially for MSMEs,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

''Congress will revive business and jobs with GST 2.0 - single, low rate, shared fairly with States,'' he said using the hashtag #5YearsofGSTMess. The Congress has been against the BJP-led NDA government's GST, saying it is ''flawed'' and has caused harm to the economy and the industry in the country. Gandhi has on earlier occasion also dubbed the GST as "Gabbar Singh Tax" to allege it is harsh on businesses.

