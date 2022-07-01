Revolutionary Goans party seeks to move bill to protect 'persons of Goan origin', says lone MLA

The Revolutionary Goans party, which has one MLA in Goa's 40-member Assembly, has given notice to move a private member's bill to protect the rights of ''persons of Goan origin''.

The Assembly session in the state begins on July 10.

Confirming the development, its MLA Viresh Borkar told reporters here on Friday that the bill seeks to protect the rights of ''persons of Goan origin'' with respect to employment, benefits of government schemes, lease, transfer of communidade land (type where ownership is collective) and the right to change names and surnames.

''The bill, notice for which has been given to the Assembly speaker, aims to give more protection to persons of Goan origin in view of the late Independence of Goa, limited education and employment opportunities for Goans, distinct culture, language, traditions, geographical area, peculiar socio-political and economic circumstances,'' Borkar said.

He said the bill comes in the backdrop of the state's changing demography in relation to its small size and population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)