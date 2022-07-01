Prez polls: Murmu arrives in Chandigarh, meets BJP-JJP legislators

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived here and met Haryana BJP-JJP legislators ahead of the July 18 elections.

Murmu was welcomed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma at Haryana Bhawan here.

Appealing for support, Murmu said Haryana is the land of heroes and martyrs as well as the site of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita. ''This state has left an indelible mark in every field. The NDA has made its policy clear by making a tribal woman the candidate for the post of President,'' said a Haryana BJP statement quoting her. She said, ''As a tribal woman, I never thought that I would be made a candidate for this post.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved the slogan of ''sabka saath, sabka vishwas'' by nominating her as candidate for the highest post of the country, she said. ''I have worked for women, poor and tribals. Whatever challenges have come in life, I have accepted it and have always tried to do my best,'' she said. Murmu said she was always ready to work for the country and expressed hope that apart from the BJP and the JJP, independent candidates too will support her in Haryana, along with the support of MLAs and MPs of other parties as well.

Welcoming her, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it is a matter of great pleasure that Murmu has been nominated as the presidential candidate by the NDA. The CM said Murmu is the first presidential candidate from the tribal category. She has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in the tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative, said Khattar. Her life struggle and hard work are incomparable. In view of this, she has been made the presidential candidate by the NDA and it is a matter of pride for us, said Khattar. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, while declaring his party's full support to Murmu, said the NDA has made her the presidential candidate for the uplift of the Dalits, women and the poor.

Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Haryana Vidhan Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, state cabinet ministers and BJP-JJP legislators were present on the occasion, said officials.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher was also present.

Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, and her challenger Yashwant Sinha are the only two candidates left in the fray for the July 18 presidential elections after scrutiny of nomination papers.

Besides all NDA constituents, parties like the SAD, YSR Congress, BJD and the BSP have also extended support to Murmu.

