Left Menu

Shinde-Fadnavis will bring Maha back on road of development, says Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday welcomed the formation of a new government in Maharashtra under Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde and said the latter along with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would speed up development of the neighbouring state.Alleging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi under Uddhav Thackeray was acting like a speed-breaker on the path to progress, he said, I thank Shinde from the bottom of my heart for the step he has taken.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:06 IST
Shinde-Fadnavis will bring Maha back on road of development, says Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday welcomed the formation of a new government in Maharashtra under Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde and said the latter along with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would speed up development of the neighbouring state.

Alleging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi under Uddhav Thackeray was acting like a speed-breaker on the path to progress, he said, ''I thank Shinde from the bottom of my heart for the step he has taken. I am confident Shinde as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister will bring Maharashtra back on the road of development and will establish it at the international level.'' Accusing the MVA of corruption, he said, ''Maharashtra always has immense potential. But the last (MVA) government was acting like a speed-breaker, which resulted in the state lagging behind in development.'' Scindia condemned the killing of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur in Rajasthan over an alleged insult to Islam and demanded that the government there give the two accused the strictest punishment in the quickest possible time.

Scindia, who was here to campaign for the local body polls scheduled for July 6, asked people to vote for the BJP so that these areas get ''triple engine development'', a reference to the party already being in power at the state and Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022