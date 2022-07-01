Shinde-Fadnavis will bring Maha back on road of development, says Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday welcomed the formation of a new government in Maharashtra under Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde and said the latter along with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would speed up development of the neighbouring state.

Alleging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi under Uddhav Thackeray was acting like a speed-breaker on the path to progress, he said, ''I thank Shinde from the bottom of my heart for the step he has taken. I am confident Shinde as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister will bring Maharashtra back on the road of development and will establish it at the international level.'' Accusing the MVA of corruption, he said, ''Maharashtra always has immense potential. But the last (MVA) government was acting like a speed-breaker, which resulted in the state lagging behind in development.'' Scindia condemned the killing of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur in Rajasthan over an alleged insult to Islam and demanded that the government there give the two accused the strictest punishment in the quickest possible time.

Scindia, who was here to campaign for the local body polls scheduled for July 6, asked people to vote for the BJP so that these areas get ''triple engine development'', a reference to the party already being in power at the state and Centre.

