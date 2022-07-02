LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula says third term would be his last

The latest in Latin American politics today: Panama president to visit U.S. doctors after blood diagnosis

PANAMA CITY - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo will travel to Houston, Texas, on Sunday for a medical evaluation after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder earlier this month. The condition known as myelodysplastic syndrome is considered a type of cancer by the American Cancer Society.

In a speech in Congress Friday, Cortizo said he was "convinced" he would be able to govern until his mandate ends in 2024. Peru starts new anti-corruption team amid investigations into president

LIMA - Peru's attorney general's office announced the formation of a new team aimed at fighting "against corruption in power." The office is investigating an ongoing case involving alleged ties between President Pedro Castillo and a corruption plot involving Castillo's former transportations and communications minister. Castillo denies the accusations.

On Thursday, a congressional commission approved a report that recommends accusing Castillo of constitutional infraction in relation to the case of alleged corruption, a decision that could lead to a new political trial against the president. El Salvador's president doubles down on Bitcoin, again

El Salvador purchased another 80 bitcoins at $19,000 a piece, President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter late Thursday, continuing his public support for the cryptocurrency despite its dramatic plunge in value. "Bitcoin is the future! Thank you for selling cheap," Bukele wrote.

On Thursday bitcoin fell to $18,866.77, down 60.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Colombia extradites sister of top narco to U.S.

BOGOTA - Nini Johana Usuga, sister of Dairo Antonio Usuga, an accused Colombian drug trafficker and leader of the Clan del Golfo criminal group, was extradited to the United States on Friday, Colombian police said. She is wanted on drug trafficking charges by a Florida court. The 39-year-old woman, known by the alias 'La Negra,' had been captured in March last year in the municipality of Sabaneta, near the city of Medellin, the capital of Colombia's Antioquia department.

Alias 'La Negra' was responsible for legalizing the proceeds of the Gulf Clan's drug money through money laundering, according to the police. Brazil's Lula would let 'younger people' govern after possible third term

SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in the polls for the October presidential election, said on Friday he does not expect to run for re-election again if he wins a new term, adding that he would let "younger people" govern. In an interview with Salvador's Radio Metropole, the leftist candidate, who will turn 77 at the end of October, said he wants to dedicate the four years in office to "recover the country" if he wins the presidential race.

Cuban general Lopez-Calleja dead of heart attack, state media says HAVANA - Cuban general Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, one of the country's most powerful men, died on Friday of a heart attack, state media reported.

Lopez-Calleja, 62, was once married to former Cuban leader Raul Castro's daughter Deborah. He was a key member of Cuba's political bureau, the ruling Communist Party's highest decision-making body. A short article in the Communist Party newspaper Granma lamented Lopez-Calleja's death, hailing his "brilliant record of services to the Homeland and the Cuban Revolution."

(Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City and Marco Aquino in Lima; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane Craft)

