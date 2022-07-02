Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:04 IST
Presidential election: Yashwant Sinha to address Congress Legislative Party tomorrow
Yashwant Sinha Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The presidential candidate of the opposition parties Yashwant Sinha would address the Congress Legislature Party on Sunday morning.

Sources in the Congress said Sinha would arrive on Saturday evening and after staying overnight in Bengaluru, he would take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting at 11 am on Sunday in a private hotel.

The sources added that he would seek the Congress legislators' support for his candidature in the upcoming presidential election.

The Congress and its allies have extended their support to Sinha who would contest against the BJP's candidate Draupadi Murmu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

