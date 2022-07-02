Adityanath reaches Hyderabad to attend BJP meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the National Working Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party. After leaving for Hyderabad, Adityanath tweeted, ''Departed from Lucknow today to attend the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP being held in Hyderabad while cherishing many sacred memories of Sanatan culture.'' UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, ''The lotus (BJP) will definitely bloom in the Telangana assembly elections in 2023.'' Maurya also shared a picture of UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak with him from Hyderabad on Twitter. In the Hyderabad meeting, many important issues, including the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 are likely to be discussed. Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava told PTI that National Working Committee members from all over the country have participated in the Hyderabad meeting and prominent people of Uttar Pradesh have also gone there. He said organisational plans of the state can be discussed in this meeting in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

