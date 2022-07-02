India slams USCIRF for 'misrepresenting' facts

India on Saturday trashed as ''biased'' and ''inaccurate'' the comments made by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) alleging harassment of human rights advocates, activists, journalists and faith leaders in the country.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the comments reflect a ''severe lack of understanding'' of India and its constitutional framework and accused the USCIRF of continuing to ''misrepresent facts time and again''.

''We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos,'' Bagchi said.

The strong reaction came after USCIRF Commissioner David Curry expressed concerns over the government's actions against its critics, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them.

''Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation,'' Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on USCIRF's comments on India.

In a Twitter post, the USCIRF quoted its Commissioner Curry as saying, ''USCIRF is concerned about the Indian government's continued repression of critical voices - especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them.'' It also put out a tweet quoting USCIRF commissioner Stephen Schneck as saying that: ''Human rights advocates, journalists, activists, and faith leaders in #India face harassment for speaking out and reporting religious freedom conditions. This is not reflective of a country with a history of democracy.'' In another tweet, the USCIRF said it recommends India to be designated as a CPC (country of particular concern) alleging violations of religious freedom, including the ''repression of critical voices speaking out against these violations''.

On its website, the USCIRF describes itself as an independent, bipartisan US federal government agency created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA), as amended.

