Left Menu

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Amit Shat at party's national executive meet

Briefing reporters on his speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Shah cited the BJPs win in a series of polls to assert that it underlined peoples approval of the partys politics of development and performance and called for ending the politics of family rule, casteism and appeasement.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 13:45 IST
Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Amit Shat at party's national executive meet
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a ''vishwa guru'' (world leader). While proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting here, Shah said ''dynastic politics, casteism, and politics of appeasement'' were the ''greatest sins'' and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years. Briefing reporters on his speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Shah cited the BJP's win in a series of polls to assert that it underlined people's approval of the party's ''politics of development and performance'' and called for ending the politics of family rule, casteism and appeasement. The home minister said the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014.

There was a ''collective hope and finding'' at the meeting that the BJP's next round of growth will come from south India, Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022