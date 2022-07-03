Left Menu

Congress party handover houses built by Samskarika Sahiti to Nilambur women

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stated that the Congress party helped a woman to get a house after she was denied assistance by the Kerala government for having a different political ideology.

ANI | Nilambur (Kerela) | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:53 IST
Congress party handover houses built by Samskarika Sahiti to Nilambur women
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stated that the Congress party helped a woman to get a house after she was denied assistance by the Kerala government for having a different political ideology. "A woman eligible for assistance by govt to get a house as she lost her home as a result of flood that came here. But the state govt did not help her due to her different ideology," Rahul Gandhi said at handover ceremony of houses built by Samskarika Sahiti at Glamora convention centre.

He further added, "She is a strong supporter of Congress and Indira Gandhi. Aryadan Shoukath has also visited her area when he had heard about the flood and the damage to her area and as the result, the entire congress family in that area have helped her and the new house was built in a very short period of time." Gandhi is currently on a three-day visit to Kerala.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was en route to the Nilambur area in Kerala on Saturday, he saw a bike hit a man and arranged the ambulance in the carcade to take him to hospital after first aid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022