Rajinder Nagar MLA takes oath of office

Newly-elected Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak took oath of office on the first day of the Delhi Assembly session here on Monday.

Pathak, the AAP candidate, won the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat after defeating BJP's Rajesh Bhatia.

He was congratulated by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel after the oath taking. Goel also welcomed the supporters of Pathak, who had come to witness the Assembly proceedings. He asked them to maintain decorum and not to clap or raise slogans in the Assembly as it would disrupt the proceedings.

The bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar seat was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

