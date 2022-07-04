Left Menu

Goa: Don't allow BJP govt to curtail Assembly session, Cong tells Speaker

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar should not allow this, he said.The panchayat polls are to he held on August 10 and the code of conduct will come into force on July 20.

Updated: 04-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:54 IST
The Congress on Monday asked the Goa Assembly speaker not to curtail the monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 11 as it was a possibility with the BJP- government in the state giving the excuse of panchayat polls.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) at the Assembly Complex in Porvorim near here, state unit chief Amit Patkar said his colleagues were ready to corner the Pramod Sawant government on various issues during the session.

''''But in order to avoid embarrassing situations, the BJP-led government might curtail the monsoon session giving an excuse of code of conduct for panchayat polls. The BJP had curtailed the session this way during Zilla Parishad polls. Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar should not allow this,'' he said.

The panchayat polls are to he held on August 10 and the code of conduct will come into force on July 20.

