Left Menu

100 days of Yogi govt 2.0: Priyanka slams slow pace of work, flags 'unfulfilled' promises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:18 IST
100 days of Yogi govt 2.0: Priyanka slams slow pace of work, flags 'unfulfilled' promises
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh completing 100 days of its second tenure, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP-led dispensation, saying it may distribute scrolls of paper about its ''false'' achievements but promises remain ''unfulfilled'' with work being done at a very slow pace.

The attack by Priyanka Gandhi came on a day when Chief Minister Adityanath presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure.

The BJP-led government in UP may distribute scrolls of paper about its ''false achievements'', but the real condition of the government is that work is being done at a very slow pace, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Farmers committing suicide due to bribery; 10,000 vacancies promised, only 940 recruitments done; people upset due to power cuts; promises made to women and farmers also not fulfilled,'' the Congress general secretary said.

After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments. Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022