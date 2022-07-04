Cong slams Delhi govt over pay hike of MLAs; says people battling waterlogging, pollution, Covid

The Congress on Monday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi party government after the Delhi assembly passed bills pertaining to over 66 per cent hike in salaries and allowances of its members. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said at a time when people of Delhi have been “battling various problems like price rise, water shortage, waterlogging and pollution, the two-day special monsoon session of the assembly was called to hike the salary of the ministers and MLAs”. “Before coming to power, Arvind Kejriwal had announced in 2013 that he and his ministers or MLAs would not accept any official vehicles, bungalows, security and other luxurious facilities, and they will only take Rs 25,000 honorarium per month to 'serve' the people,” he alleged. He further alleged that Kejriwal sent a “proposal” to the Centre to hike the wages of the legislators when people were battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pay hike is peanuts for AAP ministers and MLAs as they are otherwise minting crores of rupees through corruption. Eighty per cent of Delhi ministers have been charged with various cases, while 38 MLAs face charges in over 100 cases,” he claimed. The Congress leader added that the Delhi chief minister has not only hiked the wages of legislators, but also “squandered public money for election campaigns in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab”. PTI ABU SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)